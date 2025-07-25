Police, SWAT on scene of investigation in Dayton neighborhood

Smith Street Investigation
DAYTON — Several police officers have been reported in a Dayton neighborhood.

Police were called out to the 300 block of Smith Street shortly before 10 a.m. on a suspicious person call.

Police have the area taped off with crime scene tape.

Our crew on the scene reports seeing at least one SWAT vehicle at the scene.

We’re working to learn more about the incident and will continue to provide updates.

