Police track down suspects in local domestic violence, assault case

FRANKLIN — Two people wanted for domestic violence and assault were arrested in Warren County early Saturday morning.

Franklin police were asked to be on the lookout for two people wanted for an incident that happened in Middletown around 2 a.m., according to a social media post from the division.

A Franklin officer spotted a car that matched the description and followed it to an apartment complex on Victory Lane.

Authorities surrounded the apartment and confirmed that the male suspect was there, according to the division.

The Warren County Tactical Response Unit responded to the scene to help authorities get inside after obtaining a search warrant.

Terry Shields Jr., 31, and Alexis Turner, 23, were arrested without further incident, the division said.

Both suspects are facing obstructing official business and inducing panic charges.

The division said Shields also had an outstanding warrant for aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Shields and Turner have been booked into the Warren County Jail and will face additional charges related to the initial incident in Middletown, according to the division.

