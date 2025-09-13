Police uncover dead body inside Ohio home

CLEVELAND — Police officers uncovered a dead body inside an Ohio home late Thursday night.
Officers with the Cleveland Division of Police were called to the 12100 block of Angelus Ave in the Union-Miles neighborhood around 8:50 p.m. Thursday for a welfare check, CBS-affiliate WOIO-19 reported.
Officers say that when they went inside the home, they found a woman who was deceased.
The woman’s body is now with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, WOIO-19 reported.
She was identified as 57-year-old Teresa Powell of Cleveland.
Police have not said if her death is considered suspicious, WOIO-19 reported.
