Police urge caution when posting back-to-school photos

Safe BTS Photos Photo contributed by Englewood Police (via Facebook) (Englewood Police (via Facebook) /Englewood Police (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — As students head back to school across the region, some police departments are urging parents to be careful about posting back-to-school photos.

The Englewood Police Department posted some safety tips on social media for the popular back-to-school photos.

They issued this advice:

  • Don’t share your child’s school or teacher’s name - a simple internet search can reveal the physical location of where to pick up your child each school day
  • Don’t post your child’s full name or birthday
  • Don’t share their favorites - this information can be used by predators to gain your child’s trust or pretend to be friends of the family
  • Make sure to hide logos of the school or location - can easily be blurred or removed on most smartphones; always check photo backgrounds to make sure you aren’t accidentally snapping location identifiers, logos, or other children’s images who may not consent to be posted online
  • Turn off location services - this will prevent your child’s location from being recorded as part of the photo’s data

The department added that people should pause before they post, keep it simple, and don’t over-share their photos.

