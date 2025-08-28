Police warn of scam calls impersonating officers in Champaign Co.

URBANA — A local police department has issued a warning about an ongoing phone scam.

The Urbana Police Division said they have received reports of recent telecommunication fraud attempts where scammers impersonate police officers to solicit money.

In these fraudulent calls, the impersonators claim that a family member of the victim is in jail or that their vehicle has been impounded, demanding payment through untraceable currency transfers, according to Urbana Chief Matt Lingrell.

The Urbana Police Division emphasizes that law enforcement officers will never call to request payments or personal information.

They advise residents to hang up and block such numbers if they receive these calls, Chief Lingrell said.

The scammers often use threats of arrest or fines to pressure victims into compliance, but the police assure the public that legitimate officers do not operate in this manner.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious calls to the authorities to prevent falling victim to these scams.

