Police wrangle wandering goat for a second day in a row

Loose goat (Medina Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

MEDINA — An Ohio police department had to wrangle a loose animal for the second day in a row.

After wrangling a cow and a goat on Tuesday, officers rounded up another goat in Medina, according to CBS-affiliate WOIO.

“It’s goat season in Medina, apparently!” MPD joked.

According to the post, Sgt. Ory happily responded to the scene.

“While it made her day, we know someone out there is missing their little one,” the post read.

If this is your goat or you know who it may belong to, Medina Police asks that you call 330-725-7777.

