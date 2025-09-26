Poll: Top 10 Best Apple Orchards in the country; Ohio orchard recognized

FILE PHOTO: About 50,000 apples were stolen from an orchard in Indiana recently.

Apple orchards across the United States are inviting visitors to experience the harvest season firsthand, with opportunities to pick apples and enjoy autumn festivities.

The U.S. Apple Association reports that there are over 27,000 apple growers in the country, producing 11.1 billion pounds of apples annually. Among these, ten orchards have been recognized as the best in the nation, offering unique experiences for visitors.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The tradition of apple growing in the United States dates back to 1625, when the first orchard was planted near Boston’s Beacon Hill. This long history has evolved into a thriving industry that spans all 50 states.

These top ten orchards, selected by an expert panel and voted on by readers of USA Today, provide not only apple-picking opportunities but also a range of autumn entertainment.

While specific details of the entertainment are not provided, these activities are designed to enhance the visitor experience during the harvest season.

No. 10 - Milburn Orchards - Elkton, Maryland

No. 9 - Apple Hill Orchards - Mansfield, Ohio

No. 8 - Peck and Bushel Organic Fruit Company - Colgate, Wisconsin

No. 7 - Knaebe’s Apple Farm - Rogers City, Michigan

No. 6 - Bishop’s Orchard - Guilford, Connecticut

No. 5 - Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards - LaFayette, New York

No. 4 - Mercler Orchards, Blue Ridge, Georgia

No. 3 - Sky Top Orchard - Flat Rock, North Carolina

No. 2 - Red Apple Farm - Phillipston, Massachusetts

No. 1 - Lyman Orchards - Middlefield, Connecticut

With the harvest season underway, these orchards offer a chance for people to connect with the agricultural heritage of apple growing in the United States, while enjoying the seasonal beauty and festivities.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group