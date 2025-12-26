Pony escape leads to Christmas rescue in Ohio county

ASHLAND COUNTY — A pony escapee led to a Christmas rescue on Thursday in northern Ohio.

The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call that a pony was running loose on County Road 1575, according to our CBS news affiliate, WOIO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The pony was determined not to get caught and stayed one step ahead.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office, Humane Society of Ashland County workers, and community members worked together to capture the pony.

The pony was caught and is now safely in a new fenced-in area with the Humane Society of Ashland County.

“Huge thank-you to some absolutely amazing friends who jumped in without hesitation to help rescue this pony and get him safely off the roadway and out of harm’s way,” said The Humane Society of Ashland County.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group