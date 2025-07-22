Pool at local rec center to be closed for almost a month

DAYTON — A pool at a local recreation center will soon be closed for almost a month for maintenance.

The city of Dayton announced this week that the Dabney Pool at the Northwest Recreation Center will be closed starting July 26.

The pool will remain closed until August 24.

The Northwest Recreation Center will otherwise remain open.

During the closure, all pool operations will move to the Lohrey Recreation Center.

