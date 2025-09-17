Poor air quality triggers an alert

DAYTON — As this ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the Miami Valley, high temperatures continue to rise. An increase in humidity also allows for pollutants to get trapped near the surface. An air quality alert is in place for Butler and Warren county Ohio and Randolph, Wayne and Union county Indiana. Our air quality index (AQI) is forecast to reach into the 70s and 80s this afternoon and through Thursday. This means we have ozone levels that can trigger those who are high sensitive.

With high levels of ozone exceeding unhealthy standards, those who are sensitive need to limit their time outdoors.

On Alert days to help reduce ozone carpool, bike, walk or take the bus instead of driving alone.

Refuel your vehicle after 8 pm.

Do not idle your vehicle, exhaust contributes to air pollution.

Mow your lawn in the evening hours and avoid the use of gas-powered lawn equipment.

