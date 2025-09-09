Popular coffee shop to open first Dayton-area location this week

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Dutch Bros is getting ready to open its first location in the Dayton area.

The coffee chain will open its location at 7922 N. Dixie Drive, in Butler Township, on Wednesday, September 10, according to a spokesperson.

The Oregon-based chain is known for its customizable drinks, including coffee, iced drinks, and blended beverages.

News Center 7 first reported on the new coffee shop coming to the area in June.

