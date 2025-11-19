Popular Kings Island roller coaster getting partial makeover

The Beast’s 40th anniversary The longest wooden roller coaster in the world.
By WHIO Staff

MASON — One of Kings Island’s most popular roller coasters is getting an upgrade.

The theme park announced that it has begun its off-season retracking project on The Beast.

Around 200 feet of track, including the entire top of the second lift hill, has been removed.

The ride opened in 1979 and reaches a top speed of 65mph.

