Popular local diner to close doors, move back to food truck

Poppy's Diner (Poppy's Diner)
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — A popular local diner has decided to close its brick-and-mortar location and transition to a food truck.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Poppy’s Diner in Springfield announced the change on social media, citing “recent events” and the beginning of fair season.

TRENDING STORIES:

The diner has mentioned recent nearby shootings on their social media account.

The diner will have food available to order on its website for pickup and delivery.

The change is effective immediately.

More info about the diner can be found here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!