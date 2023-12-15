Popular Ohio amusement park to permanently close this year

Coney Island (Courtesy of WCPO)

By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — After more than 125 years of business, a popular Ohio amusement park is shutting down.

Coney Island announced Thursday that effective Dec. 31, 2023, it will be “permanently ceasing operations,” our news partners at WCPO reported.

The park is set to be sold to Music & Event Management Inc. (MEMI), which is a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO).

Coney Island first opened in 1886, according to its website.

“We have been proud to provide a place where so many wonderful memories were created for families,” the park said in a statement obtained by WCPO. “We thank the millions of patrons and employees from Cincinnati and surrounding neighborhoods.”

MEMI said in a statement it aims to create “the nation’s best amphitheater.”

We will continue updating this story.




