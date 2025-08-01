Popular pizzeria opening new location in Dayton

DAYTON — Gionino’s Pizzeria will open a new location in Dayton.

The restaurant will host a grand opening of its newest location at 1331 Wilmington Avenue with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 4th at 11 am.

The event will feature special promotions throughout the day and a Mickey Mural Contest, offering participants the chance to win gift cards valued at $100, $50, and $25, according to a media release.

Andrew, the son of Gionino’s co-owner Tony, will select the winner of the mural contest.

In addition to the mural contest, customers can enjoy exclusive specials on Gionino’s famous chicken tenders and Tender Feasts available at all Dayton area locations during the launch weekend.

You can stay updated on the restaurant’s Facebook page here.

