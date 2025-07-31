Popular restaurant that moved from downtown Dayton to suburbs holds first soft opening today

Mudlick Tap House opens Centerville location (Mudlick Tap House via Facebook)
By WHIO Staff

CENTERVILLE — A popular bar and restaurant that changed locations will hold its first soft opening today.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Mudlick Tap House will welcome customers inside its new location at 110 W. Franklin Street in Centerville.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Reservations are SOLD OUT, but don’t worry — bar seating is first come, first serve,“ the owners wrote in a social media post.

Thursday’s soft opening will benefit SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center.

Mudlick Tap House closed its downtown Dayton location on July 20. It had been a staple there since 2017, but the owners previously told News Center 7 that they believe moving to the suburbs is better for business.

The owners said the downtown location will still be available for private events.

For reservations and more information on the new location, click here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!