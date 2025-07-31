Popular restaurant that moved from downtown Dayton to suburbs holds first soft opening today

CENTERVILLE — A popular bar and restaurant that changed locations will hold its first soft opening today.

Mudlick Tap House will welcome customers inside its new location at 110 W. Franklin Street in Centerville.

“Reservations are SOLD OUT, but don’t worry — bar seating is first come, first serve,“ the owners wrote in a social media post.

Thursday’s soft opening will benefit SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center.

Mudlick Tap House closed its downtown Dayton location on July 20. It had been a staple there since 2017, but the owners previously told News Center 7 that they believe moving to the suburbs is better for business.

The owners said the downtown location will still be available for private events.

