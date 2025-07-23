Popular shopping center announces temporary closure of clothing store

the greene beavercreek
By WHIO Staff

GREENE COUNTY — A popular clothing store at The Greene has announced a temporary closure.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

American Eagle at 4449 Glengarry Drive is closed for HVAC repairs and renovations, according to a social media post from the shopping center.

TRENDING STORIES:

The shop will reopen at the end of August; however, the exact date has not been announced.

“We apologize for any inconvenience, and look forward to welcoming you back when they re-open!” the shopping center said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!