Popular shopping center announces temporary closure of clothing store

GREENE COUNTY — A popular clothing store at The Greene has announced a temporary closure.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

American Eagle at 4449 Glengarry Drive is closed for HVAC repairs and renovations, according to a social media post from the shopping center.

TRENDING STORIES:

The shop will reopen at the end of August; however, the exact date has not been announced.

“We apologize for any inconvenience, and look forward to welcoming you back when they re-open!” the shopping center said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group