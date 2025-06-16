Popular sub shop opens new location in Miami County

Submarine House coming to Piqua (Submarine House via Facebook)
By WHIO Staff

PIQUA — A popular sub shop opened another location in the Miami Valley on Monday.

Submarine House opened at 311 N. Main Street in Piqua at 10 a.m., according to a social media post from the company.

The restaurant is located in the former site of Referee’s Sports Bar, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The 4,000-square-foot space has been renovated both inside and out, and features an outdoor patio.

It’s also located within the Piqua Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) and just two blocks from Lock 9 Park and the Treviño Performance Pavilion.

The restaurant has the following hours of operation:

  • Monday through Thursday: 10 a.m. to midnight
  • Friday: 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Saturday: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Sunday: 11 a.m. to midnight

Submarine House has several locations throughout the Miami Valley. This restaurant marks the second location in Miami County.

