Original vendor at popular area food hall to close next month

DAYTON — One of the original food vendors at a popular area food hall will close permanently next month.

Indigo, a food vendor that specialized in plant-based food options at The Silos in Dayton said they will close for good in November, a spokesperson said in a social media post Thursday.

“After 7 incredible years as a small business, the last of which was spent being a part of the vibrant (The Silos) community, this season of life and work is coming to a close so a new one can begin,” the post reads.

The vendor will continue operations through the end of October and will close sometime in November. A final date of business has not been set.

The spokesperson clarified they are not closing in order to move to a new location and will close the business for good.

“We are so grateful, for all of the people we met along the way, for your support as customers and friends, for the creativity we were able to express and share with our community, and for the personal growth it fostered.”

Additional details were not available.

