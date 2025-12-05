Porch pirates on prowl as holiday deliveries surge across region

A local police department is warning about stolen packages during the Christmas season.

Porch pirates on prowl as holiday deliveries surge across region

KETTERING — A local police department is warning about stolen packages during the Christmas season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kettering Police wrote in a social media post that thieves are targeting unattended packages and urged residents to plan.

“Tis the season... Porch Pirate season,” they said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The department said that people should not leave packages sitting on their porch.

To prevent this, you can do the following:

Schedule deliveries for when you know you’ll be home

Use the “Ship to Store” option when available

Have packages delivered to work or a family member’s home if possible

If you are not home when a package gets delivered, have a trusted neighbor keep it until you get home

Have security cameras. They are oftentimes a deterrent, but if you do become a victim, we can help find who did it!

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group