Porch pirates on prowl as holiday deliveries surge across region

Porch pirates on prowl as holiday deliveries surge across region A local police department is warning about stolen packages during the Christmas season.
By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — A local police department is warning about stolen packages during the Christmas season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kettering Police wrote in a social media post that thieves are targeting unattended packages and urged residents to plan.

“Tis the season... Porch Pirate season,” they said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The department said that people should not leave packages sitting on their porch.

To prevent this, you can do the following:

  • Schedule deliveries for when you know you’ll be home
  • Use the “Ship to Store” option when available
  • Have packages delivered to work or a family member’s home if possible
  • If you are not home when a package gets delivered, have a trusted neighbor keep it until you get home
  • Have security cameras. They are oftentimes a deterrent, but if you do become a victim, we can help find who did it!

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!