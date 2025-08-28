Possible human remains found in sewer system in Butler County

HAMILTON, Butler County — Possible human remains were reportedly discovered in a sewer system in Butler County on Wednesday, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Hamilton Police Department said a third-party contractor discovered apparent human bones in the sewer near Third Street and Market Street.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Butler County Coroner’s Office responded to safely recover the bones, WCPO-9 TV reported.

This incident remains under investigation by Hamilton police and the coroner’s office.

Additional information wasn’t immediately avalible.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group