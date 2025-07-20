Possible tornadoes reported in Clark, Shelby counties

CLARK & SHELBY COUNTIES — Two possible tornadoes were reported in Clark and Shelby counties Saturday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The first tornado was reported in the area of State Route 274 and Pasco-Montra Road near Anna around 9:21 p.m., according to a post from the Shelby County Emergency Management Agency.

The post indicates that corn crops in the 14000 block of Lochard Road were damaged.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando said a signature on the Live Doppler 7 Radar shows that there was possibly a second tornado in the area of W Ridgewood Road and Waltin Lane in Moorefield Township at approximately 9:39 p.m.

Live Doppler 7 (WHIO)

An Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed that troopers are responding to reports of possible tornado damage in the area.

The dispatcher added that they have no reports of injuries.

The FirstEnergy Storm Center outage map shows that about 5,000 people in the area are without power.

Power outages by county (WHIO)

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is in the area and has noticed several downed tree branches and power lines.

Photos from iWitness7 viewers show damage to homes in the area.

Clark County first responders have set up a command center near the Northridge Lanes parking lot, according to our crews on scene.

The National Weather Service did not issue any watches or warnings at the time of either storm.

News Center 7 crews are on scene working to learn the latest information. We will continue to update this story.

0 of 9 Storm Damage in Clark County, Northridge Reports of damage and power outages in Clark County in the Northridge area after getting reports of a possible tornado. Storm Damage in Clark County, Northridge Reports of damage and power outages in Clark County in the Northridge area after getting reports of a possible tornado. Storm Damage in Clark County, Northridge Reports of damage and power outages in Clark County in the Northridge area after getting reports of a possible tornado. Storm Damage in Clark County, Northridge Reports of damage and power outages in Clark County in the Northridge area after getting reports of a possible tornado. Storm Damage in Clark County, Northridge Reports of damage and power outages in Clark County in the Northridge area after getting reports of a possible tornado. Storm Damage in Clark County, Northridge Reports of damage and power outages in Clark County in the Northridge area after getting reports of a possible tornado. Storm Damage in Clark County, Northridge Reports of damage and power outages in Clark County in the Northridge area after getting reports of a possible tornado. Storm Damage in Clark County, Northridge Reports of damage and power outages in Clark County in the Northridge area after getting reports of a possible tornado.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group