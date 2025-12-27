Potent storm system to bring rain, snow, wind, and perhaps thunderstorms

DAYTON — Good evening, Miami Valley! Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on this Saturday evening. Today certainly was not a pretty day with plenty of clouds. I am still watching a rather potent system that will bring something for everyone over the next 48 hours!

Tonight

We start tonight dry before showers arrive overnight. Temperatures will likely rise slowly, but if you have any morning plans you will want to take the rain gear as we dodge and dash through a few raindrops.

SPC Outlook 2

The big story for Sunday will be the evening hours. After having highs in the middle 60s, potentially breaking records, we find a strong cold front that will bring rain and perhaps a few storms. While instability is lacking, we have a ton of wind energy aloft. That means we find strong winds to 60mph being the main threat with this line as it moves through between 8PM and 2AM.

The tornado threat is rather unlikely and is focused more in Indiana where instability is higher. I am watching that closely for adjustments!

Sunday PM

Futurecast shows a broken band of rain and a few storms moving in Sunday evening. I caution that this could move through with little or no lightning due to the lack of instability. Either way, a big temperature swing follows behind this line of rain and thunder. Also, wind speeds increase substantially into Monday as temperatures tumble.

Rain totals

Rain totals will average out to around 0.50″ to 1.00″ overall from this system. In terms of the snow chances, I do not foresee a big risk there for anything more than a dusting as rain ends as a few snowflakes or snow showers on the backside.

Wind Chill

Check out the forecast air temperature and feels like temperature for Monday morning! That’s a big swing from the middle 60s to the middle 20s. A few snow flurries can linger through Monday with gusts of 40-50 miles per hour! So, buckle up...Winter will be back before we know it!