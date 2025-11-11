Potential to refreeze, more snow could cause travel concerns this morning

MIAMI VALLEY — The potential to refreeze and more snowfall could cause travel concerns for the morning commute.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

We will have Storm Center 7 Team Coverage tracking road conditions and timing LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Another band of snow was set up to pass through Champaign and Clark Counties overnight, mainly along and north of I-70, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Anything that falls will stick onto untreated roadways, which, coupled with refreeze concerns, could create problematic travel conditions this morning.

Drivers should use caution on the roads during the morning commute.

“Make sure that you’re slowing down, using caution, and the biggest thing is just to add extra time for your commute. That way, you’re more patient behind the wheel,” Mandi Dillon, the Ohio Department of Transportation Southwest Regional Public Information Officer, said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group