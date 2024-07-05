Powerball ticket worth $138 million sold in the Miami Valley

Powerball ticket worth $138 million sold in the Miami Valley One lucky lottery player in the Miami Valley has a new reason to set off fireworks this Fourth of July.

By WHIO Staff

HUBER HEIGHTS — One lucky lottery player in the Miami Valley has a new reason to set off fireworks this Fourth of July.

A Powerball ticket sold in Huber Heights hit the $138 million jackpot in the July 3, 2024, drawing, according to lottery officials.

The winning ticket was sold at the Walmart store located on Brandt Pike. The jackpot-winning ticket was an auto-pick.

The winning numbers were 2, 26, 33, 55, 57 and Powerball 22. The Power Play option was 2x.

According to powerball officials, there were also winning tickets worth $1 million sold in California and Pennsylvania.

