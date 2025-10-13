Precautionary boil advisory continues for parts of Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A precautionary boil advisory continues for all Jefferson Regional Water Authority customers.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the advisory was issued around 12:30 p.m. Saturday

A spokesperson with the water authority said the advisory was issued after it changed over to its second well.

Jefferson Regional Water Authority services parts of Jefferson Township, Jackson Township, Miamisburg, New Lebanon, Moraine, West Carrollton, Germantown, Farmersville, and Trotwood.

