Precautionary boil advisory issued for all Jefferson Regional Water Authority customers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for all Jefferson Regional Water Authority customers on Saturday afternoon.

The advisory was issued around 12:30 p.m. and is in effect until further notice.

Jefferson Regional Water Authority services parts of Jefferson Township, Jackson Township, Miamisburg, New Lebanon, Moraine, West Carrollton, Germantown, Farmersville, and Trotwood.

