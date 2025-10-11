Precautionary boil advisory issued for all Jefferson Regional Water Authority customers

By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for all Jefferson Regional Water Authority customers on Saturday afternoon.

The advisory was issued around 12:30 p.m. and is in effect until further notice.

Jefferson Regional Water Authority services parts of Jefferson Township, Jackson Township, Miamisburg, New Lebanon, Moraine, West Carrollton, Germantown, Farmersville, and Trotwood.

News Center 7 is working to learn why this advisory was issued.

We will continue to follow this story.

