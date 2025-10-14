Precautionary boil advisory for parts of Montgomery County lifted

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The precautionary boil advisory for Jefferson Regional Water Authority customers has been lifted.

A spokesperson for Jefferson Regional Water Authority confirmed the advisory was lifted around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The advisory was initially issued around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A spokesperson with the water authority said the advisory was issued after it changed over to its second well.

Jefferson Regional Water Authority services parts of Jefferson Township, Jackson Township, Miamisburg, New Lebanon, Moraine, West Carrollton, Germantown, Farmersville, and Trotwood.

