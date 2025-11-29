Pregnant passenger killed in suspected DUI crash

NEWTON COUNTY, Georgia — A pregnant passenger was killed in a crash believed to involve a DUI driver.

The crash happened on Fairview Road near Crestfield Circle at 12:34 a.m. Friday in Newton County, Georgia, our sister station WSB-TV reported.

The crash involved a BMW and a Hyundai Sonata.

The passenger of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was airlifted to a local hospital, WSB-TV reported.

The driver of the BMW, who authorities said was found to be under the influence, sustained injuries and faces pending charges.

The Georgia State Patrol’s (GSP) Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is working to determine the exact circumstances and responsibilities of each driver, WSB-TV reported.

GSP officials said that charges are pending for both the Hyundai’s driver, who failed to yield while backing into the road, and the BMW’s driver, who was driving under the influence.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released at this time, WSB-TV reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

