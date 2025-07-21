Pregnant woman, unborn child dead after being hit by car in Ohio, police say

COLUMBIANA COUNTY — A pregnant woman and her unborn child are dead after being hit by a car in Ohio over the weekend.
It happened on Saturday in Columbiana County, according to CBS affiliate WKBN TV.
East Liverpool police chief John Lane told WKBN that 21-year-old Stephanie Household got into an argument with another person.
When she got out of the car, the driver backed up to leave and hit Householder.
A medical helicopter took her to a Pittsburgh hospital, where Householder and her unborn child died, WKBN reports.
The incident remains under investigation.
