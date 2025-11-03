Preliminary cause of death revealed for Air Force lieutenant, man dead after double-murder suicide

New documents are providing more of a timeline as to the discovery of a 25-year-old woman who had been killed as part of a double murder-suicide.

MIAMI VALLEY — The preliminary cause of death has been released for the 25-year-old Air Force lieutenant who died in a double murder-suicide, as well as the man who police say killed her and his wife.

West Milton Police Chief Doyle Wright confirmed to News Center 7 that Air Force 1st Lieutenant Jaime Gustitus died of a gunshot wound and that 34-year-old Jacob Prichard died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

News Center 7 previously reported that Prichard’s wife, 33-year-old Jaymee Prichard’s preliminary cause of death was asphyxiation.

Investigators say Jacob killed Jaymee either late Friday evening or early Saturday morning. He then put her body in the trunk of their car.

Police also said Jacob went to Gustitus’ condo in Sugarcreek Township around 2 a.m. on Saturday and killed her.

After that, Jacob’s next known whereabouts were the municipal parking lot. He was seen on surveillance video getting out of his car, opening the trunk, and shooting himself.

Investigators said he opened the trunk so that whoever found him would also find his wife’s body.

At this time, police are still working to learn where Jaymee died.

The couple, who were from Huber Heights, and Gustitus knew each other from their jobs at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The case remains under investigation.

