Premier Health delays opening several outpatient offices, services due to weather

1-2 percent of Premier Health workforce to be cut:

1-2 percent of Premier Health workforce to be cut:

DAYTON — A major health network has announced delayed openings for several outpatient offices and services due to a snowstorm.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A spokesperson with the Premier Health network said these delays will take place on Monday to ensure the safety of patients and caregivers.

TRENDING STORIES:

Patients with appointments during these times will be contacted about rescheduling.

They are also encouraged to reach out to their providers to confirm appointment details.

Premier Health hospital emergency services and standalone emergency departments remain open, the spokesperson said.

No surgeries will be postponed due to the weather; however, patients can reschedule if they need to, a spokesperson told News Center 7’s James Brown.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group