Premier Health welcomes first baby of 2026

MIDDLETOWN — Premier Health has announced its first birth of the new year.
Atrium Medical Center welcomed the health network’s first baby of 2026 at 12:24 a.m.
The first birth was a baby boy named Koah.
Koah was born to Kaniya Murray and Andre Murray Jr., of Mason.
A spokesperson for Premier Health said the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton has had a busy start to the year, as well. Approximately 11 babies were born there between midnight and 2 p.m. on Jan. 1
