Preparations underway for heavy rain, possible flooding ahead of severe weather

MIAMI VALLEY — The entire region could see severe storms Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

We could see damaging winds, hail, tornadoes, and heavy rain that could also lead to localized flooding.

As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the entire region starting tonight at 8 p.m.

As much as six inches of rain may fall between Wednesday and Sunday, according to our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists.

As previously reported by News Center 7, changes will be made across the Great Miami River to prevent widespread flooding.

The Miami Conservancy District (MCD) is responsible for making sure the Great Miami River does not spill over its banks and cause widespread flooding in riverfront communities like Troy, Dayton, and Miamisburg.

“It’s not unprecedented, but it’s a heavier, higher rainfall event,” said Mike Ekberg, hydrologist for the Miami Conservancy District.

As part of the flood protection system, the Miami Conservancy District maintains five dams along the Great Miami River.

“The dam will begin to store water, and we’ll get a temporary lake behind the dam,” said Ekberg.

We will continue to follow the storms and developments and will have the latest on News Center 7 at Noon.

