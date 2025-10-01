President of Dayton Art Institute to step down

Michael R. Roediger (Dayton Art Institute )
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Michael R. Roediger will be stepping down from his role as Director & President at the end of the month.

Roediger has served his role of 14 years and is leaving to pursue other opportunities, according to a media release.

During his time at DAI he helped eliminate $16 million in debt and raised $19 million in capital and endowment funding.

“Leading the DAI has been a privilege and a highlight of my career. The staff are incredible, and the collection is one of the finest in the country if not the world. I will miss my DAI family, but I will be cheering them on from the sidelines,” Roediger said.

Mark Shaker, vice chair of the board of trustees, will function as the interim director and president.

Shaker is the former president and CEO of Miami Valley Hospital.

