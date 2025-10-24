President of medical group arrested, accused of sending revenge porn

SUMMIT COUNTY — The president of a northern Ohio medical group is accused of sending revenge porn.

Dr. Vivek Bhalla, 45, is the president of Summa Health Medical Group. He was arrested on Oct. 18, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland.

He’s facing one count of dissemination in Summit County.

Court documents obtained by WOIO revealed that the victim is over the age of 18 and that the image was disseminated without their consent.

The image was also allegedly sent out with the intent to harm the person in the picture.

Bhalla appeared in court earlier this week. There, a judge set his bond at $5,000. He posted 10 percent of that and was released.

Summa Health Medical Group released the following statement to WOIO:

“We are aware of the allegations against Dr. Bhalla and take them very seriously. We are in the process of gathering additional information and he is currently on leave from the organization. This is a private matter and out of respect for the legal process and all parties involved we will have no additional comment.”

