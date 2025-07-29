‘Pretty crazy;’ Family sees electric bill nearly double, AES Ohio asking for rate increase

Amanda Collins, who lives in a two-bedroom house, reported that her electricity bill rose from just under $200 to nearly $400.

DAYTON — A local family said their AES Ohio bill has nearly doubled.

“That was pretty crazy for us,” Collins said.

She mentioned that her grandmother turned off her air conditioning to cope with the high electric bills, choosing to endure the heat instead.

Mary-Ann Kabel, a spokesperson for AES Ohio, explained that increased air conditioning usage during hotter months contributes to higher bills.

AES Ohio has requested a rate increase, which could lead to higher costs depending on individual usage.

Kabel suggested using high electricity devices like dryers, ovens, and dishwashers at night to help reduce costs.

Collins found a solution by using third-party companies to negotiate her electricity rates, which helped cut her bill in half.

“It’s usually about every three months I’m going on there and changing, like the third-party provider on their rates,” Collins said.

On Aug. 7 and Aug. 14, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has scheduled public hearings regarding AES Ohio’s application to increase electric rates.

