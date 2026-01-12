Private island once owned by U.S. president for sale in Ohio

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — If you’ve ever wanted to own a private island, now is your chance.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Mouse Island, a private island that sits off the north tip of Catawba Island in Lake Erie, is for sale for $5 million, WTOL, a CBS affiliate in Toledo, reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ex-assisted living facility worker accused of raping woman with disabilities dies
- ‘The truck is flying through the air;’ Train crash causes road to be closed for hours
- Vehicle crashes into area gas station, causes canopy to collapse
The listing says the island is approximately 7 acres of wooded land and was once owned by President Rutherford B. Hayes.
“Mouse Island features mature trees, rocky shorelines, and the potential for custom development. Ideal for nature lovers, boaters, and those seeking an exclusive escape, the island is accessible by private boat and sits just minutes from the mainland,” the listing states.
More information on the island can be found here.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group