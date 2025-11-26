‘Proper disposal helps;’ County urges no lithium-ion batteries in trash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — As the holiday season approaches, the Montgomery County Solid Waste District (MCSWD) is urging residents to properly dispose of hazardous materials to prevent fires.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Improper disposal of items such as lithium-ion batteries, chemicals, and other hazardous materials can lead to fires when these items are crushed or compacted in trash trucks or waste facilities, according to a county spokesperson.

This poses a serious risk to staff, property, and the public.

“Even a single improperly disposed battery can cause a dangerous fire,” said Commission President Judy Dodge. “We see a rise in fire incidents this time of year when residents are cleaning out homes, unboxing electronics, and disposing of more materials. Proper disposal helps keep everyone safe.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Lithium-ion batteries, which are common in phones, laptops, e-cigarettes, power tools, toys, and other rechargeable devices, can ignite when damaged or punctured.

This risk increases during the holiday season as residents clean out homes and dispose of more materials, the spokesperson said.

“We have seen 10 fires on our tipping floor so far this year,” Solid Waste Services Manager James Proffit noted. “In 2024, we had over 300,000 visitors come through the transfer station. Proper disposal protects not just our environment, but also our workers and community members. We encourage residents to take advantage of our free HHW program this winter.”

To mitigate these risks, MCSWD advises residents to keep items like lithium-ion and rechargeable batteries, electronics, propane tanks, household chemicals, aerosol cans, pool and garden chemicals, and paints out of household trash and recycling carts, the spokesperson stated.

The HHW facility accepts batteries, chemicals, oil-based paints, and other hazardous materials.

Winter HHW hours are in effect, with the program operating on the first Tuesday of each month from 1 to 7 p.m. through February.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group