Proposed bill would require King’s Island, other amusement parks to give real-time ride updates

OHIO — A lawmaker has introduced the Real-Time Ride Status Notification Act, which would require Ohio amusement parks to provide real-time updates on ride availability.

State Rep. Sean Patrick Brennan (D-Parma) proposed the legislation, which would require major amusement parks like King’s Island and Cedar Point to post up-to-date ride statuses through digital signage and online via their official apps or websites.

These updates would need to occur within five minutes of any ride becoming temporarily closed or returning to operation, our sister station, WPXI-11 reported.

“Families spend hundreds of dollars and travel across the state to visit these parks,” Brennan said. “They deserve accurate, real-time information so they can plan their day and avoid the frustration of walking across the park to find a ride shut down.”

The Ohio Department of Agriculture, which already oversees amusement ride safety inspections, would be responsible for enforcing the new requirements.

Parks that fail to comply could face civil fines.

Brennan noted that many parks already monitor ride status internally, and the bill aims to make this information publicly accessible quickly.

“This is a commonsense consumer protection measure. Just like we expect real-time updates from public transportation or airports, parkgoers should be able to know which rides are operating before getting in line—or before leaving home,” Brennan said.

The bill is expected to receive a committee assignment in the coming weeks.

If passed, it would take effect one year after enactment to allow parks time to implement the required systems.

