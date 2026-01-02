Prosecutors say woman was sleeping at home when she was killed with a ‘homemade wooden club’

CINCINNATI — Andre Michael Redmond, 40, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the murder of 36-year-old LaKeisha Malone in Evanston, according to Hamilton County court records.

Hamilton County court records indicate that Redmond has been charged with murder related to Malone’s death, which occurred in the 1800 block of Hewitt Avenue.

Cincinnati police responded to the scene just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday and classified the investigation as a “suspicious death” being handled by the Homicide Unit.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

At the scene, officers found Malone “suffering from injury,” and the coroner was observed by our news partners at WCPO-TV, arriving shortly thereafter.

Prosecutors informed the court that Redmond allegedly caused Malone’s death through blunt force trauma inflicted with a homemade wooden club.

During a court hearing on Wednesday, prosecutors detailed that Malone may have been sleeping at the time of the attack. One detective described the scene on Hewitt Avenue as “one of the bloodiest scenes that he has been at.”

Additionally, prosecutors reported that children were present in the home when Redmond attacked Malone, adding to the severity of the incident.

Redmond is currently held at the Hamilton County jail on a $2 million bond, as he awaits further proceedings in connection with the murder charges, according to WCPO-TV.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group