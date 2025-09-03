PSA Airlines to begin layoffs next month as corporate headquarters leaves Dayton

DAYTON — An airline company moving its headquarters out of Dayton has revealed when it will start laying off its staff.

PSA Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines Group, announced the relocation to Charlotte, North Carolina, in January.

Now, a recently filed WARN notice shows they will be permanently laying off employees in October.

The company said in January that all 350 Dayton-based employees were invited to relocate to Charlotte. Those who did not accept that offer will be permanently laid off.

Layoffs will begin in phases starting on Oct. 29. Additional layoffs are expected to happen on December 29, 2025, and January 29, February 10, February 18, April 29, and November 29, 2026, and April 29, 2027, according to the WARN notice filed with the state.

PSA anticipates that around 157 employees will be impacted.

As News Center 7 previously reported, PSA Airlines’ corporate headquarters has been located in Dayton since 1985.

The new corporate headquarters will be located at 2708 Water Ridge Parkway, which is about two miles from American’s Charlotte Flight Training Center and five miles from Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT).

“We chose to relocate PSA’s headquarters to Charlotte for several important reasons, including that Charlotte is where most of our daily departures occur and almost all our training is based,” President and CEO of PSA Dion Flannery said in January. “Charlotte is a vibrant community and home to the world’s seventh-busiest airport. While we’re looking forward to getting integrated into the Charlotte community, I want to sincerely thank the City of Dayton, its leaders and the entire Dayton community for embracing and supporting PSA for so many years. We will continue to have a presence in Dayton with a maintenance hangar and crew base – including more than 550 Dayton-based team members.”

