Public Health Alert: Ready-to-eat meals containing spinach may be contaminated with Listeria

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for ready-to-eat meals produced by FreshRealm due to potential Listeria contamination in spinach.

The alert was prompted after FreshRealm notified FSIS that the spinach used in these meals tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. Consumers are advised to check frequently for updates as more affected products may be identified.

The following products are subject to the public health alert [view labels]:

10.1-oz. containers of “HELLO FRESH READY-MADE MEALS CHEESY PULLED PORK PEPPER PASTA” with establishment number “Est. 47718” and lot code 49107 or establishment number “Est. 2937” and lot code 48840. This item was shipped directly to consumers by HelloFresh.

10-oz. containers of “HELLO FRESH READY-MADE MEALS UNSTUFFED PEPPERS WITH GROUND TURKEY” with establishment number “P-47718” and lot codes 50069, 50073, or 50698. This item was shipped directly to consumers by HelloFresh.

Listeriosis, caused by Listeria monocytogenes, is a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, those with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal issues, and the infection can be treated with antibiotics.FSIS is concerned that these potentially contaminated products may still be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

Consumers are urged not to consume these products and to either discard them or return them to the place of purchase.

No confirmed illnesses have been reported in connection with the consumption of these products. However, individuals who are concerned about possible illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email toMPHotline@usda.gov.

For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

