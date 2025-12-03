Questions remain after 7-hour SWAT standoff ends in Dayton neighborhood

Dayton police initially responded to reports of a domestic violence incident in the 600 block of Walton Avenue around 12:20 p.m.

DAYTON — Authorities spent more than seven hours on scene of a SWAT standoff in Dayton on Tuesday.

Additional officers and SWAT were eventually called to the scene.

News Center 7 crews watched officers use various tactics to get someone outside.

At one point, officers were heard telling the suspect to pick up their phone.

Not long after, SWAT flew drones through the home and set off a device that released smoke into the air.

Officers made their way inside the house after it started to get dark.

News Center 7 crews heard an officer say the house was all clear.

Police started packing up around 7 p.m.; however, officials on scene couldn’t confirm if anyone was taken into custody.

A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor said call notes from the scene do not indicate that anyone was arrested.

Frederick Harris used to live on Walton Avenue, but now lives a street over.

He was surprised to learn how long the standoff went on.

“Wow, and they haven’t came up with nothing,” he said.

Harris said it isn’t common to see police in this neighborhood.

“This is a good neighborhood. Like I said, I stayed on this street, right? A couple of houses down. So, I ain’t never seen no stuff like this over here,” Frederick Harris said. “I think everybody should keep their doors locked and pay attention and look out for each other.”

News Center 7 has reached out to the Dayton Police Department for more information on what happened, but we have not heard back at this time.

