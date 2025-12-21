Quick shot of cold air to end the weekend, big warm up to follow

DAYTON — Good Saturday evening, everyone! I hope your weekend is off to a great start. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you after yet another windy day. We are not nicknamed the Windy City, however after the past few days perhaps it could be a secondary nickname?

Wind

Thankfully, we will catch a break from the windy conditions on Sunday with a brief shot of colder air. After highs in the upper 40s today, we will struggle to get much warmer than a couple degrees above freezing on Sunday.

Sunday

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

The dry weather will continue through the daytime hours on Monday. However, we will find a chance of rain overnight into Tuesday in response to warmer temperatures moving in.

Monday PM

The best rain chances being at night will help for those who have travel plans as not as many people will be out and about. We will continue to stay warm even as this system departs.

Christmas

Christmas Day still shows a good chance of highs hitting 60 degrees, which is more than 20 degrees above the typical high for late December! The only catch? There will likely be at least one chance of rain on Thursday. That could complicate the temperature forecast a bit. Either way, certainly not a White Christmas!

Trends

Given our typical high will be slipping into the 30s next week, Thursday and Friday will likely feel rather Spring-like for us in the Miami Valley!

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Thursday

We will work to fine tune the rain chances in the coming days! The mild weather looks to stick with us even for a few days after Christmas as well. No threats of wintry precipitation for at least the next seven days is the current trend!