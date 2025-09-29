Quiet Week Of Weather Ahead In The Miami Valley

DAYTON — Good late Sunday evening, everyone! Weather Specialist Nick Dunn here to give you a quick update on the forecast this week. While no rain is in the forecast, we have cool mornings and warm afternoons on tap throughout the week. That means no weather issues for any after school activities!

Futurecast

The tropics are active, but thankfully due to Hurricane Humberto being so strong with our high pressure in place, it will curve out to sea and allow Imelda to follow suit. We were never super confident in any impacts here in the Miami Valley, aside from a few extra clouds Tuesday and Wednesday in particular.

Rain Deficit

Our rainfall deficit will continue to grow here in the Miami Valley. We currently sit just over 3 inches below normal since August 1st. This is not great for the ongoing Moderate to Severe Drought conditions. October is one of our drier times of the year locally when it comes to total precipitation.

Rain Chances

Monday

The warmest day of the week will be tomorrow, with highs in the middle 80s! We will slowly step temperatures down a bit into the 70s by late in the week. When will the next rain chance arrive? Right now, it looks to be at least a week out, so let’s hope we can get some rain after that! Have an awesome week!