Rain chances are drying up

DAYTON — The upper level low that parked itself over the Ohio Valley recently is pushing eastward over the upcoming 24 hours. This means our rain chances will begin dry up.

Once heavy and steady rain, will now turn to more of a scattered opportunity the rest of Wednesday into Thursday morning. By Friday the low has pushed far enough east that our rain chances will be long gone.

Now through Thursday, an additional 0.5 to 1 inch of rain is forecast south of I70. The further north and west you go, the less likely you are to receive any rainfall.

Once this low is completely out of the region, our rain chances here in the Valley are below average heading into the month of October.

