Rain chances increase across the Valley

DAYTON — Over the next seven days the Miami Valley has two attempts at rainfall. A couple cold fronts begin to move in Wednesday and again Saturday into Sunday. Our best chance for rain will arrive Sunday.

Wednesday rainfall will be concentrated mainly north of I70, but also very scattered as the front runs into drier air. Rainfall will likely not be measurable. However, the second front that arrives late Saturday into Sunday will bring nearly a half inch to an inch of rain. Isolated higher amounts are always possible under heavier showers. No severe weather is expected, just much needed rain.

This rainfall along with the rain that accumulated last Tuesday after 8am will be included with the upcoming drought monitor that will be released this upcoming Thursday. Noticeable changes are likely.

