Rain chances increasing

DAYTON — A couple areas of low pressure are moving toward the Miami Valley over the next seven days.

The first arrives tomorrow. Our morning commute will be wet. The heaviest rain looks to move in after 6am and linger through the late morning hours. Scattered showers will continue throughout the day. The bulk of the heavy steady rain will stay along I70 and south, but north of 70 will still have a chance of heavy rain. It will just be more scattered.

Friday and Saturday will be our next opportunity for steady rain. Friday looks to be the wettest day of the two.

Currently rainfall totals look to hold around 1 to 2 inches now through the weekend.

Rainfall Forecast

©2025 Cox Media Group