Rain and snow will impact your weekend

Regional Futurecast
By Britley Ritz

DAYTON — Rainfall starts late morning Friday and lasts through the early evening hours. Rainfall totals will amount to roughly a quart of an inch. Friday evening plans should be just fine!

Saturday, you’ll start off dry and may actually see sunshine, but rainfall will begin overnight. If you want to do outdoor activities, Saturday is your day.

Sunday rain will be falling by the time you open your eyes. Additional rainfall totals will amount to another quarter of an inch at most. However, temperatures will be falling through the morning and by the afternoon and early evening temperatures will be near freezing. This means any leftover precipitation will be in the form of snow.

Monday light snow is possible throughout the front part of your day. Some accumulation is possible. Likely a light dusting on elevated surfaces.

